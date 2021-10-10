“If ever future refugees move to Bhasan Char, it is on an informed and voluntary basis and they have freedom of movement around on the Char (island). Third, we have also put in this memorandum that the management of the settlements is in civilian hands and is of humanitarian nature because these islands started as a navy base and there are still navy personnel but once we start cooperating for the U.N. or for UNHCR, it’s important that we maintain the humanitarian and civilian nature of such a settlement,” he said.