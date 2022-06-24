UN body to hold urgent debate on Afghan women, girls' rights

Placeholder while article actions load

Human Rights Council spokesman Rolando Gomez said Friday that the Geneva-based rights body was expected hold the debate on July 1 as part of its ongoing summer session, following a request for the discussion by the European Union and France.

GENEVA — The U.N.’s top human rights body is to hold an urgent debate next week to discuss the erosion of rights of women and girls in Afghanistan since the Taliban takeover nearly a year ago.

In a letter seeking the session, the EU and French ambassadors wrote that they were “profoundly concerned about the growing erosion of respect for human rights and fundamental freedoms of women and girls by the Taliban” since their return to power last August.