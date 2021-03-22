“We want all such violence to cease,” Haq said.
The statement by the U.N. chief’s deputy spokesman follows last Tuesday’s rampage at three Atlanta-area massage businesses that killed eight people, six of them Asian-American women.
The killings, allegedly by a man who blamed his “sexual addiction,” were a new and horrible chapter in the shameful history of Asian women being reduced to sex objects. But Asian men have also been targeted following the discovery of COVID-19 in the Chinese city of Wuhan.
Haq said: “Thousands of incidents across the past year have perpetuated a centuries-long history of intolerance, stereotyping, scapegoating, exploitation and abuse.”
“The secretary-general expresses his full support for the victims and families, and stands in solidarity with all those who face racism and other assaults on their human rights,” Haq said.
