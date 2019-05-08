United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres speaks during an interview at United Nations headquarters on Tuesday, May 7, 2019. Guterres said the world has to change, not in small incremental ways but in big “transformative” ways into a green economy with electric vehicles and “clean cities” because the alternative “would mean a catastrophic situation for the whole world.” (Mary Altaffer/Associated Press)

UNITED NATIONS — The United Nations Secretary-General says the world must dramatically change the way it is fueled to limit future warming to a level scientists call the nearly impossible.

In an exclusive interview with The Associated Press, António Guterres says the alternative would be total disaster.

Guterres is summoning world leaders to the U.N. in September to tell them they’ve got to change the world in big ways, not small.

He says he will ask leaders to stop subsidizing fossil fuels. He wants countries to build no new coal power plants after 2020. He wants countries to put a price on the use of carbon. And ultimately he wants to make sure that by 2050 the world is no longer putting more greenhouse gases into the air than nature sucks out.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.