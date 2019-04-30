United Nations Special Envoy for Syria Geir Pedersen gestures as he speaks to the media following a U.N. Security Council meeting on Syria at U.N. headquarters, Tuesday, April 30, 2019, in New York. (Kathy Willens/Associated Press)

UNITED NATIONS — The U.N. special envoy for Syria says he is “optimistic” an agreement can be reached on the long-sought formation of a committee to draft a new constitution for the war-torn country so it can meet this summer.

Geir Pederson told reporters Tuesday after briefing the Security Council that he bases his optimism on the “intensive” and “very good” dialogue he has had with Syria’s government and opposition. He says there has been “tangible progress,” including on the committee’s rules of procedure and composition.

He told the council he believes an agreement can be reached with “goodwill” and “just a little” compromise.

Pedersen says convening the committee could “help unlock a broader political process” toward holding U.N.-supervised elections and ending the eight-year Syrian war.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.