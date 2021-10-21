He cited the exclusion of women from the political process by the warring parties in Yemen, the closing space for women’s rights after two coups in nine months in Mali, the rapid reversal of women’s rights in Afghanistan following the Taliban takeover on Aug. 15, “chilling reports of sexual violence being used as a weapon of war” in Ethiopia, and a large number of women’s organizations in Myanmar that have long been a force for peace moving underground after the Feb. 2 military takeover.