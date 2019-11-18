GENEVA — An independent expert working with the U.N. human rights office estimates that over 100,000 children are being held in migration-related detention in the United States.

Human rights lawyer Manfred Nowak said Monday the U.S. is holding “far more” than are other countries for which he has reliable figures. About 60 out of every 100,000 children in the U.S. are deprived of liberty, versus about five on average in Western Europe.