Tear gas canisters are fired by Israeli troops toward Palestinians during a protest at the Israel-Gaza border fence, in the southern Gaza Strip, on Friday. (Ibraheem Abu Mustafa/Reuters)

— Israeli security forces may have committed war crimes and should be held individually and collectively accountable for the killing and maiming of thousands of Palestinian demonstrators in Gaza last year, according to a report published Thursday by the United Nations.

The U.N. Commission of Inquiry criticized Israel’s rules of engagement and said that the majority of the 189 Palestinians killed by the Israeli military “did not pose an immediate threat of death or serious injury to others when they were shot.”

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu immediately rejected the report, saying it “set a new record for U.N. hypocrisy” and was “based purely on an obsessive hatred of Israel.”

Israel’s newly appointed foreign minister, Israel Katz, labeled the commission a “theater of the absurd” and said the report was “hostile, mendacious and biased against Israel.”

Israel has said weekly protests along its border fence with Gaza, dubbed by residents of the Palestinian enclave as the Great March of Return, are particularly violent and could act as a cover for Hamas, Gaza’s militant Islamist rulers, to infiltrate its territory and carry out terrorist attacks against its citizens.

But the commission, which conducted some 325 interviews with victims, witnesses and government officials from both sides about events in Gaza through to Dec. 31, said only 29 of the dead could be clearly identified as members of Palestinian armed factions.

Criticizing the Israeli military’s rules of engagement, which have included using snipers to prevent protesters from reaching the fence, the commission said that “less lethal alternatives remained available and substantial defenses were in place, rendering the use of lethal force neither necessary nor proportionate, and therefore impermissible.”

The Israeli military has remained vague about its operating procedures in dealing with the border protests, saying only that they are “classified in line with accepted military practice worldwide.”

Estimating that as many as 23,000 Palestinians were injured by the Israeli military, including hundreds who lost limbs, the commission also said it believed that Israeli snipers intentionally shot at journalists and health workers even though they were clearly marked.

“The commission has reasonable grounds to believe that during the Great March of Return, Israeli soldiers committed violations of international human rights and humanitarian law. Some of those violations may constitute war crimes or crimes against humanity, and must be immediately investigated by Israel,” said the chair of the commission, Santiago Canton of Argentina.

Johan Eriksson, media adviser for the U.N. high commissioner for Human Rights, said that the commission had also assembled a confidential dossier of complicit individuals that “will be made available for an appropriate legal body to use.” He did not disclose whether the document named individual soldiers, commanders or key decision-makers.

Bassem Naim, a member of Hamas’s Council on International Relations, said he welcomed the report.

“It indicates beyond any doubt that the Israeli occupation has committed clear war crimes against the Palestinians who came out to protest peacefully to demand the right of return and lift the siege,” he said.

The commission determined that the weekly protests, which began on March 31, arose out of a desire by Gaza residents to draw attention, in a nonviolent manner, to the dire humanitarian situation in the strip, which has faced a strict land, sea and air blockade imposed by Israel and Egypt for more than a decade.

It was also meant as a way to gain international recognition of the right of Palestinian refugees to return to their former homes, which sit within Israeli territory. Roughly 75 percent of Gazans are registered by the United Nations as refugees, descendants of an estimated 750,000 Palestinians who fled or were expelled from their homes when Israel was created in 1948. Many still live in one of Gaza’s eight refugee camps, said the report.

The Israeli military has said, however, that the protests were hijacked early on by Hamas, which is deemed a terrorist organization by Israel and the United States. Hamas, said the army, encouraged violence by those protesting and called for a mass infiltration into Israeli towns and cities.

In its report, the United Nations also underscored the extensive damage to Israeli civilian property and the psychological distress caused by hundreds of incendiary kites and balloons launched from Gaza during the demonstrations.

In his response to the commission on Thursday, Netanyahu said that Israel would “not allow Hamas to harm Israeli sovereignty and its citizens.”

“Israeli soldiers will continue to firmly defend Israeli citizens against attacks by Hamas and Iranian-funded terrorist organizations that have declared their intention to destroy Israel,” he said.

