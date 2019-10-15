In addition, she said, there are more restrictions on “civic space and widening inequalities in income, wealth, access to resources, and access to justice.”

And she stressed that “the world’s climate emergency constitutes a major threat to human rights.”

Nonetheless, the U.N. high commissioner for human rights said she is convinced her office can work with the 193 U.N. member nations to strengthen their obligation “to respect economic, social, cultural, civil and political rights.”

