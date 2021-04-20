“We are alarmed that, following the public release in February of footage in which Sheikha Latifa reported being deprived of her liberty against her will, and the subsequent official request for further information on her situation, no concrete information has been provided by the authorities,” said the experts, who have been contracted as independent advisers to the United Nations by the U.N.-backed Human Rights Council.
Sheikha Latifa, a daughter of Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, tried to flee the UAE in 2018 only to be detained by commandos in a boat off India. The sheikh is prime minister and a vice president of the hereditarily ruled country.
The experts called for independent verification of where Sheikha Latifa is, and urged her immediate release.
“Her continued incommunicado detention can have harmful physical and psychological consequences and may amount to cruel, inhuman or degrading treatment,” they said. “Evidence of life and assurances regarding her well-being are urgently required.”