UN says $4.3B required for Yemen humanitarian needs in 2023

CAIRO — The United Nations said Wednesday it needs $4.3 billion to fund its humanitarian activities in war-torn Yemen this year.
Last year, the U.N. humanitarian plan cost $4.27 billion to assist 17.9 million people.
Yemen has been convulsed by civil war since 2014 when Iran-backed Houthi rebels seized the capital of Sanaa, forcing the internationally recognized government to flee to the south, then to Saudi Arabia. A Saudi-led coalition entered the war in March 2015 to try to restore the government to power.
The war has deteriorated largely into a stalemate and spawned one of the world’s worst humanitarian crises.