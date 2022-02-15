Griffiths gave no details, but Hans Grundberg, the U.N. special envoy for Yemen, told reporters later that progress, “as always in Yemen, needs to be solidified in order to be taken forward.”

Story continues below advertisement

Yemen has been convulsed by civil war since 2014, when Iranian-backed Houthi rebels took control of the capital and much of the country’s north, forcing the government to flee to the south, then to Saudi Arabia. A Saudi-led coalition entered the war in March 2015, backed by the United States and United Arab Emirates, to try to restore President Abed Rabbo Mansour Hadi to power.

Advertisement

The tanker is a Japanese-made vessel built in the 1970s and sold to the Yemeni government in the 1980s to store up to 3 million barrels of export oil pumped from fields in Marib, a province in eastern Yemen that is currently a battlefield. The ship is 360 meters (1,181 feet) long with 34 storage tanks.

The Houthis control Yemen’s western Red Sea ports, including Ras Issa, just 6 kilometers (about 4 miles) from where the Safer is moored, and the U.N. has been negotiating with the rebel group for years to try to get experts on the tanker to examine it.

Story continues below advertisement

Internal documents obtained by The Associated Press in June 2020 showed that seawater had entered the engine compartment of the tanker, causing damage to the pipes and increasing the risk of sinking. According to the AP report, experts said maintenance was no longer possible because the damage to the ship was irreversible.

Advertisement

The environment group Greenpeace released a report on Jan. 27 listing the environmental, humanitarian and economic impacts of a potential oil spill.

Paul Horsman, project leader of Greenpeace’s Safer response team, said the group is calling for the deployment of a containment boom around the tanker as a first line of defense. Booms are interconnected floating barriers that are usually spread across the water to stop a major oil spill.

Story continues below advertisement

But Horsman stressed: “The only solution is to move the oil safely from Safer to another tanker.”

Chris Johnson, a U.N. senior policy adviser who was present at the Greenpeace report’s Jan. 27 release, said the U.N. is already working on bringing a boom from Djibouti to Yemen’s main port at Hodeida and is trying to locate a suitable vessel to which the oil could be transferred.