Among the events Guterres planned to skip was Wednesday night’s annual awards dinner of the United Nations Correspondents Association, where he had been scheduled to be the guest of honor.
On Thursday, Guterres was slated to address a U.N. Security Council meeting on the challenges posed by terrorism and climate change, led by President Mohamed Bazoum of Niger, the country that holds the council presidency this month.
Last week, Dujarric said Guterres recently received his third dose of coronavirus vaccine after hesitating for a long time about getting a booster when millions of people, especially in Africa and other developing regions, haven’t even received their first dose.