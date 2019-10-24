“The secretary-general doesn’t want the 75th to be a party,” U.N. spokesman Stephane Dujarric said. “He wants it to be a commemoration and an intellectual discussion and dialogue about the U.N. listening.”

Fabrizio Hochschild, the U.N. chief’s special adviser on anniversary preparations, said the U.N. wants to hear especially from young people and critics.

He said the views and ideas will be presented to world leaders at a meeting on Sept. 21, 2020.

