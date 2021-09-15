Gabon’s defense ministry said it has opened an investigation into the allegations.
“If they are proven, their perpetrators will be brought before military courts and tried with extreme rigor,” Gabon’s defense ministry warned.
The U.N mission in Central African Republic was deployed in 2014 to end insecurity stemming from inter-religious and inter-communal fighting that erupted in 2013. The mission still has more than 10,000 personnel in the country.
The U.N. mission there has faced allegations of sexual exploitation by peacekeepers from other countries in the past as well.