In Myanmar, Bachelet said women human rights defenders had long been a force for peace “including at the forefront of resistance against military rule,” but since the military takeover in February 2020 many women’s civil society groups have been forced to shut down. She said women working in the medical field and the media as well as protesters, participants in civil disobedience, social media activists and those providing shelter and food to those in need have been targeted for assault and arbitrary detention.