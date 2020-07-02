By Associated PressJuly 2, 2020 at 5:05 AM EDTBRUSSELS — Unemployment rate in 19-country eurozone edges up to 7.4% in May from 7.3% in April amid pandemic.Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.Support our journalism. Subscribe today.arrow-rightcomment0 CommentsToday’s HeadlinesThe most important news stories of the day, curated by Post editors and delivered every morning.By signing up you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy