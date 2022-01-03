It said that security products, led by cybersecurity, remained the largest Israeli tech sector, followed by enterprise and financial technology. The three sectors attracted some two-thirds of total investment last year, the survey said.
It said 33 local companies became “unicorns,” or firms valued at over $1 billion. In all, Israel has some 54 unicorns, it said.
Avi Hasson, chief executive of Start-Up Nation Central, said the results proved the resilience of Israel’s booming tech sector. “Israeli companies showed their agility and responsiveness by developing advanced proudcts and services in the fields that required them most,” he said.