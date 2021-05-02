The call sign appears to be a nod to an episode in which one of the titular characters in the Cartoon Network show turns himself into a pickle to escape a family therapy session. In it, the typically foul-mouthed, drunken scientist Rick Sanchez shouts “I'm Pickle Rick!" as his grandson Morty stares at him with a sad look.
Asked about the call sign, U.S. Air Force spokeswoman Maj. Kay Magdalena Nissen said it came from “no particular reason other than a bit of morale for the crew.”
“We acknowledge that the call sign is not in accordance with our operational guidance and we’ve provided that feedback to the airmen involved,” Nissen said.
Warner Bros.’ Cartoon Network, which airs “Rick and Morty” during its nightly mature-themed segment known as “Adult Swim,” did not immediately respond to a request for comment.