Defense Secretary Mark T. Esper announced the postponement of the exercises at a news conference alongside his South Korean counterpart, Jeong Kyeong-doo, on the sidelines of a regional meeting in Bangkok, news agencies reported.

“I don’t see this as a concession. I see this as a good-faith effort … to enable peace,” Esper said.

North Korea has long maintained that Trump promised to cancel the exercises at a summit with its leader Kim Jong Un in Singapore in 2018. It also argues the United States has done nothing to reciprocate its decision to end nuclear and long-range missile tests.

Since then, the United States and South Korea have significantly scaled back their joint military drills, but have still conducted smaller exercises to maintain combat readiness.

But it remains to be seen if the postponement of the exercises will help to prompt a breakthrough in the negotiations between the two sides.

Talks in Stockholm broke down last month with North Korea accusing the United States of being vicious and crafty, and the two sides still seem a long way apart. Pyongyang has threatened to resume its nuclear and long-range missile tests unless the United States changes its negotiating stance.

But Washington insists North Korea must show sincere commitment to denuclearize and take irreversible steps to dismantle its nuclear weapons industry before sanctions relief can be considered.

Min Joo Kim in Seoul contributed to this report.

