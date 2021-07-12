“Venezuela is facing extreme shortages of LPG, which the majority of Venezuelans rely on to cook meals,” the U.S. Treasury Department said in a statement. “While Venezuela has historically been able to meet consumer demand through domestic production, years of mismanagement by the Maduro regime and Petróleos de Venezuela, S.A. (PDVSA) have contributed to the present shortfall. In an effort to promote a short-term solution to this problem, Treasury is issuing this time-limited authorization for the exportation of LPG.”