The U.S. and about 60 other countries have recognized opposition leader Juan Guaidó as the country’s legitimate ruler — putting his hand on Venezuela’s purse strings abroad. In a sign of potentially eased confrontation, Guaidó and his key backers earlier asked the U.S. Department of the Treasury to release a portion of those funds in a way that would help Maduro’s administration access COVID-19 vaccines under a U.N. program.