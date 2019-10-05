State Department spokeswoman Morgan Ortagus disputed North Korea’s comments as not reflecting “the content or spirit of today’s 8 1/2 hour discussion.”

She said Washington brought “creative ideas” and “a number of new initiatives” to the talks, while North Korea blamed the United States for coming “empty-handed.”

Saturday’s talks were the first since President Trump met with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in Vietnam in February. Trump’s personal diplomatic overtures to Kim, including an informal meeting at the demilitarized zone in June, were put to a test as Pyongyang resumed weapons tests.

North Korea tested a new submarine-launched ballistic missile on Wednesday, days before the nuclear talks with Washington were set to resume.

Envoy Kim said whether Pyongyang breaks its self-imposed moratorium on nuclear and missile testing “entirely depends on the stance of the United States.”

The State Department said Washington is willing to resume discussions with Pyongyang in two weeks, but the North Koreans have not expressed such an intention.

Van Jackson, a former Pentagon official and now a lecturer at Victoria University of Wellington, said Trump’s personal diplomacy with North Korea has undermined the nuclear negotiations. “From North Korea’s perspective, there is nothing to be gained from working-level talks as long as Trump is a doormat,” said Jackson.

He said the North Koreans did not intend to engage in sincere negotiations on the working level when they see a bigger gain from directly engaging with President Trump.

Trump said in September that a new summit meeting with the North Korean leader “could happen soon.”

“Right now, people would like to see that happen. I want to know what’s going to be coming out of it,” he said on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly in New York.

