President Vjosa Osmani said the donation was another proof of the “special and close relationship” between the two countries.
Earlier this year, Kosovo sent a military platoon to Kuwait, its first involvement in an international peacekeeping mission.
Kosovo on Sunday also welcomed a group of 111 NATO-affiliated Afghan evacuees.
In a decade, the KSF is expected to have 5,000 troops and 3,000 reservists, mainly to deal with crisis response and civil protection operations.
Kosovo declared independence in 2008, almost a decade after a brutal 1998-1999 war between separatist ethnic Albanian rebels and Serb forces that was ended by a 78-day NATO air campaign. It is recognized by most Western nations but not by Serbia or its allies Russia and China.