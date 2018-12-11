Soldiers of the Iraqi Emergency Response Brigade take part in a parade to commemorate the victory over the Islamic State, at a military base in Baghdad, Dec. 10, 2018. (Murtaja Lateef/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock)

Iraq’s stability rests on revitalizing its energy sector and weaning itself off importing natural gas, Secretary of Energy Rick Perry said Tuesday during a rare visit by a member of President Trump’s cabinet, which is seeking to weaken Iraq’s ties to Iran.

Perry’s visit comes as Iraq faces a difficult challenge in balancing its allegiances to both the United States and Iran. Iranian natural gas plants account for nearly 50 percent of Iraq’s electricity — an arrangement that is threatened by new U.S. sanctions on Iran’s energy, banking and transportation industries.

In addition to cultural, military and political ties, Iraq has been a critical trading partner for Tehran at a time when sanctions on Iran have contributed to a deepening economic crisis there.

Perry said he and his Iraqi counterparts discussed sanctions on Iranian oil exports but did not address whether the United States will extend a 45-day waiver granted to Iraq last month as it seeks other energy sources.

“Sanctions were mentioned. They are a reality; they are there,” he said.

Perry said American companies are ready to partner with Iraq to rebuild energy infrastructure destroyed by a nearly four-year war against the Islamic State and to help develop the country’s natural gas resources to serve energy-starved Iraqis.

But Perry stopped short of pledging U.S. taxpayer money toward the effort, urging Iraq’s leaders instead to rush reforms that would significantly reduce the red tape for foreign investment and rein in rampant corruption.

“I think it’s important for you to increase your energy diversity, your energy security, your national security while at the same time reducing your dependence on less reliable countries seeking domination, control using that energy resource,” Perry said in an apparent reference to Iran during an event organized by the U.S. Chamber of Commerce. The conference was attended by representatives of 52 companies and Iraq’s ministers of oil and electricity.

“The U.S. is well prepared to be a transparent, competitive and reliable source of [liquefied natural gas] to Iraq,” he added.

Iraq has struggled to keep the lights on since the U.S.-led invasion in 2003, with major cities such as Baghdad still without round-the-clock electricity.

Over the summer, widespread protests roiled Iraq’s southern Shiite heartland over the lack of basic services such as electricity and clean water, refocusing an unflattering glare on the Iraqi government’s inability to improve living conditions for the majority of Iraqis amid a security and economic crisis.

The protests had a deep impact on the formation of a new government following elections in May, eliminating Iraq’s pro-American incumbent prime minister, Haider al-Abadi, from contention for a second term.

His successor, Adel Abdul Mahdi, has struggled to complete his cabinet amid political infighting, but his choices for ministers of oil and electricity were approved with near unanimous support from parliament — sending positive signals that Iraq sees its energy crisis as an urgent priority.

“This is a different administration that will move with speed to develop an energy sector that best serves the citizens of Iraq,” Perry said after meeting with Oil Minister Thamer Gadhban and Electricity Minister Luay al-Khatteeb.

Perry’s visit was the first by a member of Trump’s cabinet this year and only the second since the president took office. Defense Secretary Jim Mattis visited Iraq in 2017 as major combat against the Islamic State wound down.

In his remarks, the former governor of Texas hewed to an American policy that has emerged since Trump took office: The United States will not directly fund the rebuilding of Iraqi cities destroyed by the U.S.-backed military campaign to defeat the Islamic State, but will instead focus on encouraging American companies and other Middle Eastern nations to do it — while pressuring Iraq’s government to ease the arduous processes of doing business in Iraq.

“Capital will come where it is welcome,” Perry said. “America and its business community stand ready to help you.”

“American innovation” can help restore Iraq’s electric grid, increase crude oil exports, develop natural gas reserves and rebuild the country’s sagging infrastructure, Perry said, adding that his visit is proof that Iraq’s security environment has improved dramatically.

Douglas Ollivant, a managing partner of Mantid International, which works with U.S. companies in Iraq, said Perry’s visit was an “an important symbolic appearance by the administration, reminding that Washington has not forgotten Baghdad.”

“It’s also very important that he was carrying a message of making Iraq more business-friendly,” he added.

Perry’s arrival came the day after Iraqis observed the first anniversary of the nation’s declaration of victory over the Islamic State.

The occasion was marked by spontaneous street celebrations and military marches — and the limited opening of Baghdad’s Green Zone, a heavily fortified slice of the city that houses the sprawling U.S. Embassy, international diplomatic missions, government ministries and villas belonging to Iraq’s business and political elites.

It has been closed to the public since 2003, when the U.S. invasion turned it into the cloistered administrative center of the occupation. It later became a symbol of the Iraqi government’s detachment from the needs and concerns of the general public.

Abdul Mahdi ordered one of the wide boulevards of the Green Zone opened for a two-week trial starting Monday, from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. — a move he said could become permanent, despite objections from the United States. Other arteries and the leafy side-streets of the area remain closed.

The U.S. Embassy responded to the limited opening of the area by restricting all American staff from taking walks in the Green Zone beyond the embassy gates, said a person familiar with the order who was not authorized to speak with the media.

