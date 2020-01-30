The campaign has ratcheted up tensions between Russia and Turkey. Ankara fears a fresh wave of migrants piling across its border and has a dozen observation posts in Idlib, part of a de-escalation agreement it says Moscow is now violating.

Speaking in an online news briefing, U.S. envoy James Jeffrey said that in the past three days, Syrian government and Russian warplanes had hit Idlib with 200 airstrikes “mainly against civilians,” and that several Turkish observation posts had been “cut off” by the government advance.

There are “massive movements of troops pushing back hundreds of square kilometers and setting — I think now — 700,000 people who are already internally displaced on the move once again toward the Turkish border, which will then create an international crisis,” Jeffrey said.

Turkey already hosts more than 3.5 million Syrian refugees.

Moscow and Damascus say they are fighting Islamist militants who have stepped up attacks on civilians in Aleppo in northern Syria, but rights groups and rescue workers say airstrikes have demolished hospitals, schools and other civilian areas.

In a significant milestone for President Bashar al-Assad’s stated drive to reclaim all of Syria, government forces on Tuesday took Idlib’s second-biggest city, Maarat al-Numan, an urban center that straddles the M5 international highway linking Damascus to Aleppo and considered vital for trade.

A Syrian general speaking on a media tour of Maarat al-Numan on Thursday said the latest military campaign was focused on securing all of the M5 highway. “God willing, in four to five days it will be ready,” he said.

Smoke still billowed from some buildings in the city on Thursday, while the demolished exteriors of others tumbled onto streets emptied of civilians.

Syria’s war-ravaged economy has plunged deeper into crisis in recent months, with a rapidly weakening currency driving up inflation and aggravating hardship for Syrians struggling to afford basic goods.