Mexico had required fishermen to install sea-turtle-exclusion devices on shrimp nets. But the U.S. State Department said Friday that Mexico no longer met U.S. standards on the issue.
It was not clear whether that was because Mexico hadn’t been enforcing the protections, or because U.S. procedures became more stringent. However, Mexico acknowledged it will institute a “more aggressive program of inspection and oversight.”
The State Department said it “suspended the certification of Mexico because its sea turtle protection program is no longer comparable to that of the United States.”
Most of Mexico’s wild shrimp catch is exported to the United States.