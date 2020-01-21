The Lebanese authorities had accused Frakes of live-streaming footage of the demonstrations to the Israeli news outlet Haaretz, in violation of Lebanese laws forbidding interaction with Israel, an enemy state. Haaretz issued a statement saying it had had no contact with Frakes and had been using footage supplied by the international news agency Reuters.

According to a statement from the General Security Directorate, security officials had pinpointed the location of the livestream depicting clashes between protesters and police in downtown Beirut and found Frakes at the scene.

Friends and journalism advocacy groups said they believed the detention was the result of a misunderstanding about the way international news outlets operate. Reuters said it had provided the footage, which any of its clients worldwide were free to use.

“We are very happy he has been freed,” said Ignacio Miguel Delgado, representative for the Middle East and North Africa with the Committee to Protect Journalists