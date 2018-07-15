Vehicles carrying U.N. flags arrive on Sunday at a checkpoint on Tongil bridge leading to Panmunjom, at the entrance to the demilitarized zone between North and South Korea, in Paju. (Yonhap/AFP/Getty Images)

U.S. military officials met with their North Korean counterparts Sunday to discuss the repatriation of the remains of soldiers left after the Korean War ended in 1953.

A U.S. official with knowledge of the meeting said the meeting at the peninsula’s demilitarized zone was “productive.”

Although some details for the transfer of the remains still had to be worked out, there was some agreement about how an initial transfer of remains would proceed, said the official, who was not authorized to speak about the meeting publicly yet and spoke on the condition of anonymity.

Sunday’s talks came just three days after North Korean officials failed to attend a prescheduled meeting about the remains, leaving their U.S. counterparts waiting at the DMZ’s Joint Security Area. The State Department later said the North Korean side had been in contact at midday to cancel that meeting on Thursday and had suggested rescheduling to Sunday.

Yonhap News reported that three United States Forces Korea vehicles were seen driving over the Tongil Bridge and entering the DMZ at around 8:20 a.m.

The U.S. delegation was led by Maj. Gen. Michael A. Minihan, chief of staff for the United Nations Command, and North Korea’s side included a two-star general, the news agency reported, citing diplomatic sources.

When President Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un met in Singapore on June 12, they agreed to restart the repatriation process and both signed a statement promising the “immediate repatriation of those already identified.”

A week later, Trump inaccurately told a crowd of supporters that 200 Americans remains “have been sent back.” Military officials later denied this but said they were on alert for the transfer of remains, with prearrangements made — including the storage of 100 caskets at the DMZ.



Secretary of State Mike Pompeo traveled to Pyongyang on July 6 and 7 in a bid to make progress on U.S.-North Korea talks. His visit was widely expected to coincide with the transfer of some of the remains, but none were transferred at that time.

After Pompeo left North Korea, the country’s Foreign Ministry released a statement that called the U.S. negotiating stance “regrettable” and criticized the focus on denuclearization.

Thousands of Americans were left in Korea either missing in action or as prisoners of war after the Korean War ended. The United States and North Korea have engaged in sustained diplomacy to bring back remains before, but the process has often been fraught with practical difficulties and mistrust.

As diplomatic tensions rose between the two countries, transfers of remains were halted in 2005 during the administration of President George W. Bush.

