The Iranian oil tanker Grace 1 sits anchored on Aug. 14, 2019, after it was seized in July by British Royal Marines off the coast of Gibraltar. (Jon Nazca/Reuters)

The United States moved Thursday to block the release of an Iranian supertanker held in Gibraltar just hours before the vessel was expected to set sail, local authorities said.

The U.S. Justice Department lodged a last-minute appeal to seize the tanker, which was carrying 2.1 million barrels of light crude oil when it was detained near Gibraltar in July.

U.S. government lawyers “applied to seize the Grace 1 on a number of allegations which are now being considered,” the Gibraltar government said in a statement. “The matter will return to the Supreme Court of Gibraltar at 4:00 p.m. today.”

The surprise move added to the months-long saga over the tanker, which authorities suspected was taking the crude to the Syrian port of Baniyas, in violation of European Union sanctions.

[From Iran, defiance after tanker capture and a message: It could happen again]

Iran called its seizure an “act of piracy” and threatened to retaliate against British shipping assets in the Persian Gulf. Last month, Iranian naval forces raided and detained the British-flagged Stena Impero in the Strait of Hormuz.

The two sides said they were working to de-escalate tensions, and Gibraltar authorities said Thursday they were dropping legal proceedings against the crew of the Grace 1.

But a lawyer representing Gibraltar’s attorney general said at the hearing that the U.S. petition would delay the ship’s release, the Gibraltar Chronicle newspaper reported.

“This application was to have taken a very different turn,” the newspaper quoted the lawyer, Joseph Triay, as saying in court.

“It was to have been an application for no further order of detention,” he said.

The United States has embarked on a campaign to isolate Iran, imposing harsh sanctions on its economy and aggressively targeting Iranian oil exports.

Read more

Today’s coverage from Post correspondents around the world

Like Washington Post World on Facebook and stay updated on foreign news