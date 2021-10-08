Washington, which spent the better part of two years negotiating peace with the Taliban, is still smarting from its chaotic end to 20 years in Afghanistan and much about the aftermath remains unclear. The U.S. is quietly talking to some Taliban to evacuate American nationals and others. Meanwhile, Republican senators introduced legislation that would sanction Afghanistan’s new rulers. Images of desperate men, mostly Afghans, running alongside departing American C-17 and falling from the wheel well have come to represent the mayhem of the U.S. withdrawal.