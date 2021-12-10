The United States also imposed sanctions against Isabel dos Santos, the daughter of former Angolan President Jose Eduardo dos Santos, for allegedly “misappropriating public funds for her personal benefit” while she was chair of the state oil company. Other Angolans sanctioned include Leopoldo Fragoso do Nascimento, former head of communications for the president, and Manuel Helder Vieira Dias, former general, for their alleged involvement in “the embezzlement and misappropriation of billions of dollars in state funds for personal benefit.” Their wives and children were also put on the sanction list.