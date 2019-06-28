Brian Hook, the U.S. special envoy for Iran, gestures during an interview in Paris, Thursday, June 27, 2019. (Nicolas Garriga/AP)

MANAMA – U.S. special envoy to Iran Brian Hook said Friday that Europe has a choice: do business with the United States, or do business with Iran.

His comments came as European countries made a last-ditch effort to prevent Iran from breaching the terms of the 2015 nuclear deal, a move which could add to soaring tension in the Persian Gulf.

Europe has been scrambling to come up with a mechanism that will persuade Iran to stay within the limits of the deal, as Tehran complains that U.S. sanctions means that it no longer sees the economic benefit.

Hook said that sanctions on Iran would continue until it decided to be a “normal” state, Reuters reported.

Iran has indicated that if it did not receive some form of sanctions relief it plans to exceed a limit of 300 kilograms (660 pounds) of low-enriched uranium that the country is allowed to possess under the nuclear agreement by Thursday.

The potential for a breach adds urgency to a meeting Friday of officials from Iran, Britain, France, Germany, Russia and China and the European Union, which takes place every quarter to discuss the implementation of the deal.

Three of the parties - Britain, France and Germany - have been attempting to set up a barter-system that would allow some trade to continue with Iran and persuade it to stay within the limits of the deal. But the U.S. has been critical of the program which it sees as an attempt to evade its sanctions, while Iran has been skeptical it can get off the ground.

If the European barter-system, known as Instex, fails to “meet Iran’s demands within the framework for the nuclear deal” then Iran will “take the next steps more decisively”, Iranian foreign ministry spokesman Abbas Mousavi told state television on Friday.

President Trump pulled out of the so-called Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), which curbed Iran’s nuclear activities in return for the lifting of sanctions, more than a year ago. He had called the deal signed by President Barack Obama “rotten” and reimposed all sanctions.

A new round of U.S. sanctions, targeting Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and other senior Iranian officials, was announced by Washington on Monday after attacks on tankers in the Persian Gulf that the United States has blamed on Iran and the shooting down of a U.S. surveillance drone in the area.

[Trump says war with Iran would not involve ground troops or last long]

Trump has said that incident almost caused him to call a military strike against Iran, which he decided against at the last moment.

U.S. officials have indicated that they would like to see Iran abide by the terms of the nuclear deal, even though they withdrew from it. “Our sanctions do not give Iran the right to accelerate its nuclear program," Hook said before a meeting in Paris on Thursday. "It can never get near a nuclear bomb.”

An Iranian breach of the stockpile limit would not put it significantly closer to building a bomb, but it would strike another blow to the tattered deal. The stockpile of uranium enriched to 3.67 percent is suitable for use as fuel in nuclear power plants but far short of the weapons-grade level of more than 90 percent needed for fissile material in a nuclear bomb.

On Thursday, Iranian media reported that Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif sent a letter to European Union foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini urging European signatories stick by their commitments under the deal, with Iran’s next steps depending on that.

