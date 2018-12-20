A member of the U.S.-backed Syrian Manbij Military Council, left, speaks with a U.S. soldier in north Syria, on April 4. (Hussein Malla/AP)

BEIRUT — U.S.-led battles to root the Islamic State from its Syrian strongholds have sent tens of thousands of civilians pouring into displacement camps across the country’s northeast, exhausted, fearful and with nowhere else to turn.

President Trump’s announcement Wednesday that American troops will pull out of the country “quickly” now risks imperiling the efforts by aid workers to pick up the pieces.

By Thursday morning, humanitarian agencies had temporarily relocated international staff to towns further east and away from the possible front lines in any coming battle. Emergency calls and meeting flurried. The agencies were scrambling to deal with the scenario that no one had expected.

“This is crazy,” said one aid worker, in a text message. “We had no idea,” said another.

[Trump calls withdrawing U.S. troops from Syria ‘no surprise’ amid mounting backlash]

As temperatures drop and winter storms swirl, a network of international and local aid groups is supporting the more than 20,000 civilians who still live in sprawling displacement camps, often after their homes were destroyed in the military campaign against die-hard Islamic State cadres.

In a region that is still trying to recover, the agencies are feeding people, providing economic assistance and propping up a shattered health and education system. Wednesday’s shock announcement that some 2,000 U.S. troops could soon leave northern Syria now raises the prospect of that fresh violence and instability could force the aid operation to retrench.

“The most immediate concern is the safety and well-being of our staff,” said one humanitarian worker, speaking on condition of anonymity because of the sensitivity of the situation. “We don’t want to be suspending any operations if we don’t have to.”



Trump’s announcement that U.S. forces will soon leave came days after Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan threatened to send troops across the border to attack Kurdish fighters there.

The International Rescue Committee said Thursday that hundreds of thousands of people could flee their homes and lose access to vital aid and health care if military offensives began.

“Families are struggling to get their lives back on track and many are still reliant on vital aid,” said Mark Schnellbaecher, the group’s Middle East regional director. “The major powers involved in Syria must consider the humanitarian consequences of all planning decisions.”

Read more

Today’s coverage from Post correspondents around the world

Like Washington Post World on Facebook and stay updated on foreign news