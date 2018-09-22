Chinese tourists take pictures in front of the Sacred Heart Cathedral in the Guangdong province. (Johannes Eisele/AFP/Getty Images)

The Vatican said Saturday it had reached a “provisional agreement” with China on the process used to appoint bishops, a breakthrough after years of contentious negotiations on the management of Catholic leadership in the Communist country.

The deal paves the way for bishops to be recognized by both the Vatican and the Chinese government, a step toward ending the current system in which some bishops are appointed by one side or the other.

The accord, signed Saturday in Beijing, is the highest-profile sign of rapprochement in decades between the world’s most populous country one of the most powerful religious institutions.

Beijing and the Holy See have long been at odds on leadership of Catholics in China. China imposed state control on Catholic affairs in the country, including authoritizing which churches can operate and appointing bishops.

Some outside experts say the agreement could end seven decades of strain between the sides, opening the door for eventual diplomatic relations and a potential papal trip to China.

But Pope Francis also figures to draw pointed criticism from many Catholic opponents of the deal, who say the church is eroding its credibility by compromising with a country that restricts religious freedom, and where Catholics have long faced surveillance and crackdowns.

“The objective of the accord is not political, but pastoral, allowing the faithful to have bishops who are in communion with Rome but at the same time recognized by Chinese authorities,” Vatican spokesman Greg Burke said.

After announcing the agreement, the Vatican said it was lifting the excommunications of seven Chinese bishops ordained without papal approval. That concession, a central part of the agreement, means that all bishops in China are now recognized by the Vatican.

A separate batch of bishops in the country, though, have papal blessing but are working furtively without the backing of the Chinese government. As a result, Catholics in China have to choose between two church systems — one operating officially and another operating unofficially. No details Saturday were released about how China would handle these bishops.

Estimates put the number of Catholics in China between 10 and 12 million. About half are affiliated with government-managed churches.

“Pope Francis hopes that, with these decisions, a new process may begin that will allow the wounds of the past to be overcome, leading to the full communion of all Chinese Catholics,” the Vatican said in a statement.

