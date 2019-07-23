This Feb. 21, 2005 photo shows incoming bishop of the Wheeling-Charleston diocese, W.Va, Michael Bransfield in his new office, in Wheeling, W.Va. (Dale Sparks/AP)

The Vatican on Tuesday made an effort to recover from one of its most damaging scandals, naming bishop Mark E. Brennan to lead a West Virginia diocese whose previous bishop stepped down amid allegations of sexual harassment and runaway financial abuse.

Brennan’s appointment comes 10 months after the retirement of bishop Michael J. Bransfield, who had led the Diocese of Wheeling-Charleston for 13 years — doling out money to himself and other powerful clerics, according to a church investigation, in one of the nation’s poorest states.

Brennan, previously the auxiliary or assistant bishop in Baltimore, inherits a small and wounded statewide diocese of Catholics who have expressed betrayal about how the church handled Bransfield’s tenure. Warnings about the bishop’s behavior brought to the attention of senior Catholics in the United States and the Vatican, went back as far as 2012.

Brennan, 72, is just three years shy of the age at which bishops are called on to submit their resignation to the pope, though some stay on beyond that point. Brennan has deep ties to the Washington, D.C., area, and for decades served as priest in churches across Maryland and in the District, according to his biography on the Archdiocese of Baltimore website.

One of Brennan’s first tasks will be to decide what if any additional punishment to give Bransfield. The Vatican last week stopped short of defrocking Bransfield, but announced that he had been banned from public ministry. It also said that he was obliged to “make personal amends for some of the harm he caused” — the details of which would be determined by the future Wheeling-Charleston bishop.

The Diocese of Wheeling-Charleston said it would hold a news conference later Tuesday on the topic of “future leadership.”

Bransfield had stepped down in September as an aide came forward detailing years of sexual and financial misconduct. Archbishop William E. Lori, of Baltimore, was named as a so-called apostolic administrator to oversee the investigation.

That investigation, which The Post detailed in a series of reports last month, showed that Bransfield gave cash gifts of $350,000 to fellow clergymen, including powerful prelates and young priests he is accused of mistreating. Bransfield wrote checks from his personal account and the diocese reimbursed him, in the form of raising his compensation.

Bransfield spent profligately in other ways, too, according to the investigation. He spent $2.4 million in church money on travel. He flew in charter jets. Along with several lieutenants, he spent nearly $1,000 per month on alcohol. He used $4.6 million to renovate his church residence after a bathroom fire.

The money came from a surprising source: some West Texas land bequeathed to the diocese in 1904 later turned out to be rich with oil and now brings in $15 million per year, on average.

Bransfield has denied wrongdoing, saying that he has been unfairly targeted by opponents.

The names of 11 clerics who received money from Bransfield were edited out of the final report at the request of Lori, the head of the investigation, according to a Post story in June. Lori’s was among the names removed. He had received a total of $10,500, according to records, and Lori subsequently said he was returning the money and donating it to charity.

When Brennan was ordained in 2017 as Baltimore’s auxiliary bishop, Lori was the principal celebrant, leading the Mass. According to an account in the Catholic Standard, the Archdiocese of Washington official newspaper, Brennan said that he had been friends with Lori four decades. That day, in his homily, Lori said that bishops had to serve as leaders and teachers for their flock.

“The greatest challenge in being a bishop is not administration, public relations or fundraising,” Lori said, according to the Catholic Standard. “The greatest challenge is always and everywhere to be an example to God’s people.”

