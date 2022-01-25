The objection was the latest made by the defense about the behavior of the pope’s prosecutors during their investigation, which began in 2019 over the Vatican’s 350 million euro investment in a London real estate deal. The probe has grown to include Becciu’s donations of Vatican money to a charity run by his brother and his payments of Vatican money to Marogna, whom he had hired as an external security consultant to help negotiate the release of Catholic missionary hostages in Africa.