VATICAN CITY — A top Vatican cardinal has expressed skepticism about ordaining married men to address the priest shortage in the Amazon, defending the value of priestly celibacy on the eve of a big Vatican meeting where the issue is officially on the agenda.

Cardinal Marc Ouellet on Wednesday launched his book “Friends of the Bridegroom: For a Renewed Vision of Priestly Celibacy.” It addresses challenges facing priests amid a decline in vocations and reputational damage from sex abuse scandals.