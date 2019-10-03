Baldisseri told a news conference Thursday that such “freedom of expression” was allowed. But he stressed that the working document would be replaced by a final one.

The most controversial proposal in the document calls for Amazonian bishops to study whether older married men who are respected by their communities might be ordained priests to help address the acute shortage of priests in the region.

