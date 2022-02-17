Such a distortion has created a crisis in which “sex abuses are just the visible and perverse tip of the iceberg,” Ouellet said. He cited abuses of power, conscience and spiritual abuse, as other “depraved” behaviors by priests.

Story continues below advertisement

He said he hoped the conference would help chart “a new equilibrium” in which women, in particular, play a greater role in the Catholic Church.

Advertisement

Pope Francis opened the conference repeating his call for priests to be close to God, their bishops, other priests and the People of God.

Francis didn’t mention the abuse scandals, but he, too, blamed “clericalism” for distorting the true meaning of the priesthood, which he said is a vocation of service, not power.

“Clericalism is a distortion because it is based not on closeness (to others) but distance,” he said.

Officially, the conference isn’t about the sex abuse scandal. But Ouellet’s opening speech made clear the issue was an unavoidable backdrop to the discussions.

Story continues below advertisement

Another issue informing the conference is the crisis in priestly vocations. The schedule includes sessions dedicated to the questions of priestly celibacy and the role of women in the church.

According to Vatican statistics released this month, there were 410,219 Catholic priests in the world in 2020, down 4,117 from the previous year, the last available data. The steep drops in North America and Europe were offset by increases of new priests in Africa and Asia.