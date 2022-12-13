Vehicle veers off mountain road in Nepal, kills 12

The small passenger truck was over capacity when it rolled off the mountain road near Chedagad village, about 400 kilometers (250 miles) northwest of the capital, Kathmandu.

KATHMANDU, Nepal — A vehicle carrying passengers coming from a wedding veered off a mountain highway in Nepal leaving 12 people dead, police said Tuesday. There were no survivors.

Are you on Telegram? Subscribe to our channel for the latest updates on Russia’s war in Ukraine.

Are you on Telegram? Subscribe to our channel for the latest updates on Russia’s war in Ukraine.

Police said the accident happened late Monday evening and by the time rescuers arrived at the scene, eight had already died. Three more died on the way to the hospital and one died later at the hospital.