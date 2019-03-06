Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro commemorates the sixth anniversary of the death of Hugo Chavez during a military ceremony in Caracas. (Ho/AFP/Getty Images)

CARACAS, Venezuela — Armed military counterintelligence forces raided the Caracas home of U.S. journalist Cody Weddle early Wednesday and took the Virginia native into custody.

Government forces also seized Weddle’s assistant, Venezuelan journalist Carlos Camacho. Camacho’s apartment was also raided before he was seized.

The whereabouts of the two men were unknown as of midday, according to the National Union of Journalism Workers and NGO Espacio Publico, which tracks freedom of expression violations nationwide.

Observers say the incident could increase tensions between the Venezuelan government of beleaguered President Nicolás Maduro and the Trump administration, which recognizes opposition leader Juan Guaidó as interim president and the legitimate leader of the country.

“Given the current state of relations between the U.S. and Venezuela, having military intelligence arrest a U.S. citizen, freelance reporter @coweddle, seems like unnecessary provocation,” tweeted Phil Gunson, a political consultant at the Crisis Group. “Who thought that would be a good idea.”

Weddle, 29, has been a freelance journalist in Caracas for four years, producing TV and print content for, among others, ABC News, Canadian Broadcast Corp., and The Miami Herald.

As Maduro faces arguably the strongest challenge to his grip on power since his rise in 2013, he is increasingly limiting media coverage by blocking websites, closing radio stations and detaining and intimidating reporters using armed paramilitary groups.

Today’s incident comes one week after Univision journalist Jorge Ramos was held in the presidential palace for hours and his cellphone, cameras and SIM cards taken when he asked interview questions Maduro did not like. Ramos and his team were then deported.

On Wednesday, at roughly 7 a.m. local time, a group of around 10 armed men, most of them dressed in black and one of them with an investigative police uniform, approached the security guard at Weddle’s Caracas apartment building, said Florangel Manzo, 49, the president of the condominium board. “I was heading out to my office this morning when I saw the men and asked them for explanations. They showed me an order to raid apartment 64, which belongs to that foreign journalist, she said, adding that the order came from a military tribunal and said Weddle was being accused of “betraying the homeland.”

Manzo said the men took the building’s security guard into the apartment as a witness, and that they had already seized the journalists’ cameras and SIM cards. “One of them had a big rifle, and four of them looked like civilians but had luggage,” she added. Manzo left for her office, but said the building’s security guard and the janitor, who didn’t want to provide their names for fear of reprisals, confirmed they saw the men getting Weddle into their car at around 8 a.m.

According to the National Union of Journalism Workers, detentions have surged this year, with Camacho and Weddle joining 34 local and international reporters, photographers and producers detained in the past two months. Most have been freed; some have been deported.

“It’s a grave situation because it increases journalists’ uncertainty and reduces their guarantees,” said Correa, head of Espacio Publico. “The probability of self-censoring rises, reducing adequate coverage that matters to the general public.”

Read more

Today’s coverage from Post correspondents around the world

Like Washington Post World on Facebook and stay updated on foreign news