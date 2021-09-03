“Venezuela is facing a devastating human rights and humanitarian emergency that should be front and center in any political negotiation,” the organization’s director for the Americas, José Miguel Vivanco, said in a statement. “For this type of negotiation to be a success, it needs to include tangible results that will restore the rule of law and the exercise of fundamental rights in Venezuela, including ending censorship and repression, freeing political prisoners, and allowing apolitical humanitarian aid into the country.”