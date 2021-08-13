“In terms of the Maduro regime, they clearly control the security apparatus and can continue to resist any kind of political opening. At the same time, they preside over a moribund economy, an ongoing humanitarian crisis and things that make the future of Chavismo very much questionable,” Arnson said. “So, the question is whether there can be some combination of pressures as well as incentives that would allow, at least initially, for some flexibility around elections.”