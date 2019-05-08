Venezuelan intelligence police close in on National Assembly vice president Edgar Zambrano to arrest him in Caracas on May 8. (Miguel Gutierrez/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock)

In a dramatic operation in eastern Caracas, Venezuelan intelligence police detained the vice president of the National Assembly late Wednesday, marking the first senior opposition official taken into custody by the socialist government in retaliation for a failed military uprising last week aimed at ousting President Nicolás Maduro.

Assembly Vice President Edgar Zambrano live tweeted the detention, saying his vehicle was surrounded by forces from Venezuela’s SEBIN intelligence police. When he refused to exit, Zambrano said his vehicle was towed to Helicoide prison, a notorious holding area for political and other prisoners. The move came after Zambrano was one of 10 opposition officials charged with treason, conspiracy and rebellion in connection with the April 30 plot to oust Maduro.

Opposition leader Juan Guaidó confirmed the detention in a separate tweet.

“They are trying to destroy the power that represents all Venezuelans, but they will not win,” Guaidó tweeted.

