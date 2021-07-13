Italy had taken a less comprehensive step to stop cruise liners from sailing to Venice this spring, when the cabinet passed a decree calling for provisions to detour the vessels outside the lagoon. That decree, however, made little immediate difference, as it would require the construction of a new port farther away, which would take several years. In the meantime, ships were still able to dock at an industrial port known as Marghera, which is still inside the lagoon, and at a port on Venice’s main island.