Venice mayor outraged at surfers motoring down Grand Canal

MILAN — Two surfers who sped down Venice’s Grand Canal on motorized boards Wednesday have been identified and the boards confiscated, the city’s mayor announced.
In a later post, he said their boards had been confiscated and that the two would soon be apprehended. He did not specify what punishment they face, but the city has a long list of rules governing the behavior of visitors.
Venice has long suffered over-tourism, and with it lapses in decorum by visitors. The city fined two German travelers $1,000 in 2019 for making coffee on the 430-year-old Rialto Bridge. Visitors also are prohibited from swimming in the canals and from eating on the steps of monuments. or face fines.
From next year, day-trippers will have to pay a visitor’s tax to help offset the elevated costs of providing services in the canal city.