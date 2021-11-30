Such “diseases are very painful and can lead to life-threatening situations in elephants,” the vets said, according to a report prepared by Goeritz, who was sent to Pakistan with the help of Four Paws. The group said a Pakistani court in Karachi had asked for the animal welfare experts to assess the wellbeing of the four elephants in Karachi Zoo and Karachi Safari Park.
Overall, Goeritz said, the health of the two elephants, plus two more he examined, is good.
Goeritz also submitted his medical report about the condition of elephants to a local court, which sought help from the animal welfare organization to determine if any of the elephants suffered from disease.
The visit by the vets comes a year after the rescue of an elephant named Kaavan, who was transferred from Islamabad to Cambodia and now lives in an elephant sanctuary. Kaavan had languished in the Islamabad zoo for 35 years, most of that time in chains, and it lost his partner in 2012.