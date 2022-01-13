The 24 victims had argued the Holy See was indeed liable for their abuse because of the “structurally deficient” way the Catholic hierarchy had handled cases of priests who raped and molested children for decades, covering up the crimes rather than reporting them.
In the new filing, the victims’ lawyers said the October ruling was flawed and that the case warrants review by the full Grand Chamber, particularly since it will affect clergy abuse victims across Europe. The Grand Chamber is made up of 17 judges and accepts requests to review Chamber judgments on an “exceptional basis,” according to the ECHR website.
There was no indication when the Grand Chamber might decide whether it would hear the case or not.
The lawyers said the case met the court’s criteria for review since it concerns sensitive issues that have generated public debate and involve legal questions that haven’t been addressed previously by the court.
The key question is whether the Holy See — the headquarters of a global religion — should enjoy the benefits of immunities afforded to a nation state while escaping the responsibilities that come with being a real nation, they argued.