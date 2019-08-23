— In the grainy cellphone video, a bloodied Emine Bulut turns toward the camera and screams: “I don’t want to die!”

The recording shows the harrowing moments after Bulut’s ex-husband stabbed her at a restaurant in their hometown in central Turkey last week.

The footage, which includes the sobs of her daughter, emerged Friday and set off a firestorm in Turkey, where rights groups say violence against women is common.

In the video, Bulut’s white shirt is soaked in blood, and her 10-year-old daughter pleads with her to live. Bulut, 38, died of her wounds. Her ex-husband, Fedai Baran, has been charged with her murder.

But the gruesome tableau, and Bulut’s final anguished plea, galvanized activists, politicians and other prominent figures to condemn what they say are persistent attacks against women in Turkey, and a system that fails to protect them.

Some rights groups said they were organizing protests across Turkey, using the hashtag “we don’t want to die.”

“’I don’t want to die’ was actually the cry of all women who were murdered before this day,” Istanbul’s mayor, Ekrem Imamoglu, said on Twitter. “We have lost Emine Bulut because of male violence.”

A female anchor for the cable news channel, CNN Turk, teared up, and her voice broke as she introduced Bulut’s story on live television Friday.

“No one can whitewash this murder,” the women’s rights advocacy group, Women’s Councils, also said on Twitter.

The group continued: “Those who grant sentence reductions to women murderers, those who do not protect women and who attack our rights, are party to Emine’s murder.”

According to the We Will Stop Femicide activist group, more than 200 women have been killed in Turkey this year. Last year, 440 women were killed, including many who died at the hands of their partners, the group said.

#EmineBulut'un son sözü "ölmek istemiyorum" oldu. Bugüne kadar öldürülen her kadın gibi.



Kimse bu cinayetten kendini aklayamaz:

Kadın katillerine indirim uygulayanlar,

kadınları korumayan,

haklarımıza saldıranlar

Emine'nin cinayetine ortaktır. pic.twitter.com/Mq0D4Irxz1 — Kadın Meclisleri (@kadinmeclisleri) August 23, 2019

The criticism on social media prompted senior officials to respond Friday and condemn the killing. Justice Minister Abdulhamit Gul said that he was “confident” that Baran would be “given the punishment he deserves.”

The Ministry of Family, Labor and Social Services said in a statement that Bulut’s daughter was in their care and being monitored by physicians.

Turkey’s professional football leagues said Friday that the teams would arrive on the field with black banners in memory of Bulut.

